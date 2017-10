× Crash backs up traffic on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident with injury on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit has traffic backed up.

Southbound lanes of I-40 west near Chelsea will be redirected to Smith Avenue due to the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.

Traffic is stacked up as far as Watkins.

The wreck appears to involve a Memphis Fire Department SUV, which can be seen dented on the crash scene.

3 ambulances sent to the scene on I-40W @ Chelsea. Please give them the right of way! pic.twitter.com/20R23tLJvC — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 30, 2017