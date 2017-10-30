Cooking smart with Logan Guleff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Wednesday is East Smart Day across American and we want you to be ready with a recipe that's delicious and good for the entire family.

Junior Chef Logan Guleff, who has partnered with the American Heart Association to help promote smart eating habits, stopped by to show us how simple it is to do at home.

Roasted Fall Favorites

2 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups butternut squash noodles

1.5 cups Brussels sprouts

½ sliced red apple

2 Tbsp. whole grain mustard

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. olive oil (divided)

½ tsp. ground cinnamon (divided)

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. salt

3 dashes of hot sauce

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

¼ tsp. cumin seeds

Black pepper and salt (to taste)

DIRECTIONS:

• Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

• Mix whole grain mustard, maple syrup, hot sauce and ½ tsp. olive oil in small bowl and set aside.

• Mix ¼ tsp. cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, salt and pepper and season chicken breasts.

• Place chicken on non-stick baking sheet and coat with maple glaze.

• Bake chicken 15 minutes while preparing vegetables and fruit.

• Clean and slice Brussels sprouts and season with ¼ tsp. olive oil and black pepper.

• Toss butternut squash noodles with ¼ tsp. cinnamon, cumin seeds and ¼ tsp. olive oil.

• Slice apple and add to baking sheet.

• Add veggies to baking sheet and bake an additional 15 minutes (or until chicken hits an internal temperature of 160 degrees).

• Remove from oven and stir veggies on tray to spread flavor.

• Serve hot.