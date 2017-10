Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —It's a Make a Difference Monday like you've never seen before here on Live at 9.

That's because some famous men in Memphis are sporting bras and the more blinged out they are, the better.

The annual Battle of the Bras is always an hilarious event that raises awareness for a very serious cause.

Webster Franklin will join the battle once again to fight cancer! We're excited to see what he has in store! #CaesarsforBCA #brabattle2017 pic.twitter.com/MGYxClvLtX — Tunica Roadhouse (@RoadhouseTunica) October 12, 2017

Don't miss #brabattle2017 this week! We have a lot in store for you!#CaesarsforBCA https://t.co/1xOSPIUbmG — Tunica Roadhouse (@RoadhouseTunica) October 29, 2017