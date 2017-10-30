× Bally’s Hotel in Tunica demolished

TUNICA, Miss. — A Tunica casino motel is now a pile of rubble. The old Bally’s Hotel is being demolished.

The hotel is not attached to the casino and has been closed for the past year.

The building originally belonged to the Lady Luck gaming operation, which was going to build a casino in Tunica in 1994.

Those plans fell through but the motel was already built.

Ballys has changed its name to First Jackpot Casino.

There’s no word if they’ll rebuild a hotel or motel on the property.