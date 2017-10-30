× Arlington man sentenced to 15 years for sex crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arlington man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years supervised release for using social media to solicit an underage teenager.

Matthew Marr used the internet between June and Sep. 2016 to meet and seduce a 14-year-old girl. Marr first met the victim through a social media app and continued to communicate with her despite her telling him that she was underage.

Marr told the victim that he would be her boyfriend and convinced her to take inappropriate pictures of herself and send them to him via another social media app.

Marr ultimately met the victim and engaged in sexual intercourse.