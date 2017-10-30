Addiction center owner charged with public drunkenness, assaulting officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington woman who runs an organization aimed at helping people with addictions is in some trouble of her own.

Southaven police arrested Rebecca Farruggia and charged her with public drunkenness, resisting arrest and two felony counts of simple assault on a public servant.

They say she attacked a security guard and two officers at a Snowden Grove show Saturday night.

Police say they restrained her and took her in to custody but she continued to kick and swing at them, all the way to the police station.

Farruggia is the founder of Hearts for Hope and Healing, an opioid and heroin addiction treatment group inspired by her daughter's struggles.

She recently weighed in on WREG's Live at 9, talking about why she started the organization.

"I can't lay down and get depressed about this. I've got to figure out how to get healthy and while she's getting healthy I have to get healthy to educate to help her," she said.

We called the number for Hearts for Hope on Monday to get a response. They had no comment.

The doors at the treatment center in Raleigh were locked Monday and no one answered.

Turning Point addiction treatment director Stacy Dodd says his facility has suspended any involvement with the support organization.

"It's our hope if the accusations are true that Ms. Farruggia will receive the help that's available to her," he said.

Meanwhile, Farruggia is still in jail awaiting a bond hearing.