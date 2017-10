× Memphis Tigers move up in polls

MEMPHIS – Slowly but surely, the Memphis Tigers are working their way up the polls.

Thanks to their 56-26 win over Tulane on Friday night, the Tigers fourth win in a row, the U of M moved up two spots to number-22 in the latest AP poll.

At 7-1, Memphis also made its debut in the Coaches poll at #21.

The Tigers hit the road this Friday to take on Tulsa.