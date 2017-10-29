× Second suspect and person of interest identified in assault outside Cook Convention Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A second suspect has been identified in the criminal investigation for the assault that occurred Friday morning outside of the Cook Convention Center.

Jeffrey Hargreaves, 34, is wanted by police and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hargreaves is wanted for Criminal Attempt Felony.

Earlier today, Memphis Police arrested Tony McKinney, 29, for his alleged involvement in the assault that left two victims in critical condition. McKinney was charged with Criminal Attempt Felony.

The Memphis Police have also identified a person of interest in the investigation. Police are looking to locate Antonie Neely, 25, to question him about his involvement in the assault.

The investigation into the assault began after Memphis Police found two victims severely beaten and unconscious outside of the Cook Convention Center Friday morning.

Surveillance video from local businesses later showed the victims engaging in a heated conversation with four men before being beaten unconscious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.