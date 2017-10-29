× Police release video of attack on Main Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police released pictures overnight of the individuals they say beat a man and woman early Friday morning on Main Street by the Cook Convention Center.

Police said surveillance video captured showed the woman, 23, and man, 27, exchange words with four men right before the couple was attacked.

The woman was beaten so badly she is still unconscious.

Family members of the male victim were on Main Street Sunday trying to figure out where the attack happened. They say the man is in stable condition, but only remembers bits and pieces about what happened to him.

Police also released individual pictures of the suspects, including a man captured inside the Sheraton Hotel nearby.

They have posted all the pictures on their Facebook page. If you know anything that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.