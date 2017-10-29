× Memphis Police investigate assault outside Cook Convention Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects after an aggravated assault occurred outside of the Cook Convention Center early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene of an alleged assault in the area of North Main and Exchange at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. The officers discovered two victims, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who appeared to have been beaten. Both victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

After further investigation, detectives located surveillance videos from local businesses that showed the victims with their attackers before they were assaulted. The victims were shown walking northbound on North Main and Exchange when they began engaging in a heated conversation with four men who standing on the train tracks.

The victims were seen walking back and forth from the group of men in an agitated manner before surveillance caught the suspects hitting the victims which lead to a fight.

According to reports, the woman was beaten so badly that she is still unconscious.

“Oh wow. That’s horrible, ” said brothers and Memphis residents Carson and Grant Rommel. “I’ve seen stuff like that happen on Beale Street but never down here.”

Relatives of the male victim spoke briefly with WREG saying that he is in stable condition and only remembers bits and pieces of what happened to him.

Police have released pictures of the suspects. Officers believe at least one of the suspects is homeless and are hopeful that these newly released pictures will locate them all.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.