× Arrest made in assault outside Cook Convention Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation of an assault that occurred Friday morning outside of the Cook Convention Center.

Tony Mckinney, 29, was arrested Sunday by Memphis Police for his involvement in the beating of two victims.

Officers responded to the scene of an alleged assault in the area of North Main and Exchange. The officers discovered two victims, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who appeared to have been beaten. Both victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Surveillance video from local businesses shows four suspects hitting and kicking the victims. Both victims appear to be unconscious when the suspects disperse. However, one suspect is seen returning to the scene and proceeds to walk over the female victim as she lay motionless in the street.

The victims were seen engaging in a heated conversation with the four suspects moments before the assault occurred.

According to reports, the woman was beaten so badly that she is still unconscious.

“Oh wow. That’s horrible, ” said brothers and Memphis residents Carson and Grant Rommel. “I’ve seen stuff like that happen on Beale Street but never down here.”

Relatives of the male victim spoke briefly with WREG saying that he is in stable condition and only remembers bits and pieces of what happened to him.

Police have released pictures of the suspects. Officers believe at least one of the suspects is homeless and are hopeful that these newly released pictures will locate them all.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.