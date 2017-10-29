× Freeze warning issued for much of Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Better get your plants and pets inside tonight. The National Weather Service’s Memphis office has issued a Freeze Warning for west Tennessee and north Mississippi.

NWS says temperatures could reach 29 to 32 degrees between 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday. That could kill plants and crops.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Frost is possible in some areas.

Eastern Arkansas is not part of the area under the warning.