× Fire that claimed family’s home on Faxon was intentionally set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family of seven in North Memphis is without a home, after fire officials say someone intentionally set their house on fire.

The fire happened around 10 Saturday night on Faxon avenue, near Waldran.

The Memphis Fire Department says four adults and three children were inside when the fire started.

No one was injured, but investigators say someone intentionally started a fire in one of the bedrooms.

So far, no details on a possible suspect have been released.

The blaze caused about $25,000 dollars in damage.

The family is getting assistance from the Red Cross.