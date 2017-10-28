Thousands in pink flood downtown Memphis for Race for the Cure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The cold weather didn’t stop thousands of people from coming together for a one cause: supporting breast cancer awareness.
Saturday morning, the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure took place in downtown Memphis.
WREG was proud to be a sponsor of the event again this year.
“The support is what keeps the survivors going,” said Tangela Norman. “I am a two time survivor! Now, I’m going through it again.”
Thousands bundled in their winter gear and decked out in pink tutus and boars.
“Rain, shine, sleet or snow, I am going to be here,” said Norman.
The festivities kicked off at Autozone Park where WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock and Greg Hurst led the warm up.
The race started at 9 a.m.
As each and every survivor finished the race, they felt empowered and fearless.
“I know I’m not alone,” said Norman.