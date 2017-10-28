× SCSO conducts Sex Offender compliance checks ahead of Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids across the Mid-South are gearing up for Halloween and authorities are working to keep them safe.

Beginning tomorrow, the Shelby County Sheriff`s Office will be doing security checks as part of their annual Halloween Sex Offender Registry verifications.

By law, sex offenders are required to stay in their homes from dusk to dawn and are not allowed to decorate or greet trick-or-treaters.

You can check your neighborhood for registered sex offenders by visiting the website.

Police say there are currently 100 offenders residing in unincorporated Shelby County.