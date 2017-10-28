× Parsons shines as Grizzlies beat Rockets for the 2nd time in 6 days

MEMPHIS – Chandler Parsons finally gave Memphis fans what they’ve waited for, scoring 24 points on accurate shooting to lead the Grizzlies to a 103-89 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Parsons, who has struggled and battled injuries since signing with the Grizzlies last season, was part of a Memphis bench effort that dominated the Rockets’ reserves. By the time Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni cleared his bench with just under 4 minutes left and Memphis leading by 19, the Grizzlies held a 62-15 advantage in bench points.

That wasn’t the only shortcoming for the Rockets, who shot 38 percent for the game, were 14 of 38 from outside the arc (37 percent) and committed 19 turnovers, leading to 24 points.

Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with 22 points, while James Harden added 20 points and eight assists, but was 6 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Clint Capela had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Rockets.

Mario Chalmers scored 15 points, while Tyreke Evans finished with 14 for Memphis, which won its second straight.

The victory marked the second time in six days the Grizzlies have defeated Houston, the only team with a victory over the Rockets thus far this season. Memphis won at Houston 98-90 on Monday.

Parsons’ 3-point shooting fueled Memphis through the first three quarters. He made nine of his first 10 shots, going 6 of 7 from outside the arc. His 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter gave Memphis an 81-72 lead.