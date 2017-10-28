× Mississippi man jailed for shooting after Aldean concert

TUPELO, Miss. — A Mississippi man faces aggravated assault charges after a shooting following a Jason Aldean concert in Tupelo.

Tupelo police say 22-year-old Steven Michael Hulbert, of Walls, allegedly fired multiple shots at a man in the west parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena about 11:13 p.m. Friday.

Multiple media outlets report Hulbert is being held in the Lee County jail on $100,000 bond. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney. Hulbert’s initial court appearance is Monday.

Tupelo Police were already on scene as part of security for Aldean’s concert and responded to the shots fired call. Hulbert was arrested after police stopped his vehicle before it left the parking lot.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an argument among a small group of