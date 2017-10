× MFD pulls two from house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department has responded to a fire at the 1400 block of Mullins Station Road near Macon Road.

MFD say two people were rushed to the hospital after a home lit up in flames

Officials say one person in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.

The blaze broke out just before eight tonight.

We are working to find out the extent of the injuries and what caused the fire.