MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-40.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Memphis police say two vehicles crashed on I-40 westbound, at the Chelsea exit.

One driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The interstate was closed at Watkins and Chelsea and reopened just after 10:30 a.m.