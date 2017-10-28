× Costume for a cause raises money for victims of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Barricaded into her home, and left for dead after being stabbed, beaten and bloody inside of her home Quise Willingham is a survivor.

A survivor who is being celebrated nearly two years after the day that changed her life forever.

“The police officer ran out and said she’s in there with a really light pulse but she’s alive and I just started screaming and I said he did

this to her,” Willingham’s sister Monica Haywood Johnson said.

Willingham lied on her floor in her own blood for more than twenty hours, helpless, and even though she was left unrecognizable–she was able to tell police her husband was to blame.

“They brought her out on the stretcher and you didn’t know who she was. She’s light, she’s a light skinned girl and she was purple,” Johnson said.

Today her husband Freddie Willingham is behind bars facing twenty years in prison for attempted first-degree murder and Quise’s story of domestic violence survival is reaching more people than ever.

“She had known him since sixth grade,” Johnson said, “they were married six months and he did this to her.”

The family says they are marching forward and continuing to shed light on the ugly scars domestic violence can leave behind.

On Saturday night during a Halloween extraganza held to benefit the laundry list of medical expenses the family is now facing partygoers put on their costumes for the cause.

They say you can’t turn a blind eye to behavior that could foreshadow violence.

“When they become obsessive they give you signs and sometimes we ignore signs and we think its love,” Johnson said.

Willingham now has a metal plate in her head and isn’t talking but with every surgery that she is able to pull through the family is

holding on to the promise of a brighter future.