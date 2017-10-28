× Arrest made in Frayser murder; victim left at firehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested Corey Hall, 25, for the alleged murder of Malik Rainey, whose body was dumped at a firehouse late Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the K&K Market in the 2800 block of St. Elmo Avenue near Schoolfield Rd. around 11 Thursday night after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers were told the victim had been driven away in a white Ford Fusion.

A few minutes later, witnesses said Rainey was left at the Memphis Fire Station #31 on Overton Crossing and drove off.

MFD paramedics tried to revive the man — but he was pronounced dead.

Police were able to identify two additional victims that had been driving the white car that left Rainey at the station and were brought in for questioning.

The victims told police that Hall had been the one that shot at them with a semi-automatic handgun.

Hall has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a felony.

He is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.

WREG reported on Rainey last April after he was shot in the arm and wrist while recording a Facebook live.