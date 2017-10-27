Video: Arkansas pee wee brawl shared on Facebook live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARENDON, Ark. — Young students were left in tears as authorities led several adults away in handcuffs following a brawl at a pee wee football game in Clarendon, Arkansas.

According to KARK, sixth grade students from Hazen and Stuttgart were in the middle of the fourth quarter when tempers suddenly flared.

It's unclear what led to disturbance, but video shared live on Facebook showed the bleachers empty and parents rushing the field.

One man could be seen covered in blood and a female deputy was injured when someone punched her in the face.

When it was all over, three people were arrested.

The local sheriff's department stated more arrests are expected as authorities comb through the video.