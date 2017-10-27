U of M fraternity suspended over hazing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greek letters stand out bold as ever but these boarded windows and doors make it clear Alpha Tau Omega is gone for at least the next 5 years.

"I don't know what is going on but boarded windows, that's pretty severe," University of Memphis student Jaela Walker said.

Many students saw the now abandoned fraternity house and started wondering what was going on.

"I only heard they got kicked off campus or whatever I really didn't hear anything else. I heard a lot of complaining about it," U of M student Bria Scott said.

The speculation, got the rumor mill spinning on campus and to clear things up WREG reached out to the University of Memphis who told us hazing led to the suspension.

"They should be punished and there's really no other way to punish them--other than putting them in time out," Tyler Earnest said.

Ethan Scott lives in the fraternity house that sits right beside the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity house--and says he hates to see the eyesore next door but actions have consequences.

"It's tragic that they got kicked off campus but that's what happens when you do stupid stuff," Scott said.

WREG asked if alcohol played a part in the hazing and all were told is the fraternity violated the code of conduct and that the code does not make a distinction on the type of hazing.

Scott says he hopes the fraternity members learn from this experience.

"Everyone has to make smarter decisions we can't have stuff like this happening on campus."