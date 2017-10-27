× Tigers grab big lead and then hang on for win over Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The 24th ranked Tigers exploded for 35 points in the first 19 minutes of their game with Tulane and held on to win, 56-26, Friday night at the Liberty Bowl. Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores. Tigers receiver Anthony Miller became the UofM’s career leader in receiving yards with more than three thousand. The Tigers improved to 7-1 overall, 4-1 in the American Conference.