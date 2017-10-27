× Police search for suspect in aggravated assault off Macon Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect of interest in an aggravated assault that happened on October, 19.

Police say the suspected entered a Circle K located at 6133 Macon Road armed with what they believe is a sawed-off shotgun.

According to the report, the suspect approached the cashier and demanded money out of the register.

After he received the money he asked for the suspect fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.