Police investigating deadly shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating the city’s latest homicide following a deadly shooting in Frayser overnight.

Police say a man was shot at the St. Elmo Market convenience store at St. Elmo Ave. and Schoolfield Rd. around midnight Friday morning.

The victim ended up at MFD Fire Station #31 on Overton Crossing. Witnesses say someone dumped the man in front of the station and drove off.

MFD paramedics tried to revive the man — but he was pronounced dead.

So far, police haven’t released the victim’s name or a description of the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.