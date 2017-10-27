Packages stolen by accused fake package recipients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —It might seem like a simple, friendly knock but Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say it’s all a ruse.

A man and a woman walk up to the front door of a home in the Ragan Farms subdivision near Holmes Road.

A UPS truck is behind them.

Somehow the man and woman were able to get these packages from the driver once they got to the house they act like they know someone inside, smiling and waving through the windows.

But it was all just for show.

As soon as the UPS driver drives away so do the accused thieves in a silver van, loaded down with new baby clothes and home appliances from Macy's.

“ Very frustrating. Very. It was something that I was looking for and we needed these items," Treneka Graham, the rightful recipient of the packages said.

Graham said she doesn’t think the accused thieves knew cameras were rolling when they showed up to her house.

And she has questions as to why the woman is holding what appears to be an air freshener in her hand.

“ They smiling and waving, they don’t know they on camera though that’s what got me," Graham said.

This case might seem strange but the video shows this is far from the first time packages have been intercepted by so-called porch pirates in the Mid-South usually snatched off doorsteps.

Tonight Graham hopes something in this video catches your eye so the accused thieves don’t strike again.

Goes to show it’s not just around the holidays you have to be vigilant.

A spokesperson with UPS tells me they are investigating this case.