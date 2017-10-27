× MLK50 Youth Convening expected to draw hundreds of youngsters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Dr. King spoke many times about ending racial discrimination through “non-violence.”

That same philosophy will fuel the upcoming “MLK50 Youth Convening” on November 10th.

The day-long event will feature a variety of facilitators and well-known entertainers with the goal of curbing youth violence and creating positive change.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The event is called "Our Time, Our Voice." It is an MLK50 commemoration youth convening for high school students from around the Memphis area," said Veena Rangaswami, Bridge Builders Collaborative Specialist.

The free event on November 10th is co-sponsored by Bridges and the National Civil Rights Museum.

"There are some young people in Memphis who desire to improve their communities and don't have the tools," said Dr. Noelle Trent, NCRM Director of Interpretation, Collections, and Education.

The goal is to bring together more than 350 local high school students and facilitators.

"Attend workshops and learn about conflict resolution, political literacy, media literacy and how they can get involved with social justice issues here in Memphis today," said Veena Rangaswami, Bridge Builders Collaborative Specialist.

Organizers want to get the word out early to encourage more students to pre-register online.

The day-long event will be held at First Baptist Church-Broad and feature two well-known hip-hop artists and activists.

"Our two headliners are Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and D J Cavem, Xiuhtezcatl is a 17-year-old Youth Director for Earth Guardians. He has won a number of awards for his work on climate change awareness. D J Cavem is an internationally know hip-hop artist who raps about food justice and gang intervention and organic eating and healthy eating," said Veena Rangaswami, Bridge Builders Collaborative Specialist.

This will be the first MLK50 Youth Convening to be held in Memphis.

Hopes are Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's. legacy will empower and embolden today's youth in the same way his words did in the 1960's.

"This group that we're bringing together is right at the age that Dr. King would have encouraged them to step out and create a change in their community. And we believe that from this Youth Convening we will see some wonderful things happen within the city of Memphis," said Dr. Noelle Trent, NCRM Director of Interpretation, Collections and Education.

"Our Time, Our Voice" is open to any and all youth in grades 9-12.

Registration is required. You can sign up here.