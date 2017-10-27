Mickey Callaway gets big break in MLB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man gets a big break in the big leagues.

Mickey Callaway was just named the new manager of the New York Mets.

The 42-year-old Callaway was Cleveland’s pitching coach for five seasons under highly successful manager Terry Francona. Led by ace right-hander Corey Kluber, the Indians led the major leagues with a 3.30 ERA and 1,614 strikeouts this season, one year after reaching the World Series and losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.

Callaway played for Germantown High School and Ole Miss in the nineties.