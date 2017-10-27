Memphis native talks about guest role on CBS show ‘Blue Bloods’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Many people watch the CBS show "Blue Bloods" and Friday night, a Memphis-native will make an appearance on the show.

Valisia LeKae was born and raised in Memphis, and now lives in New York City working as an actress and performer.

From a young age, LeKae was destined to be a star.

“I remember seeing people who were from Memphis on television and I thought, 'Oh my God, I could do that,'” she said.

LeKae attended Guthrie Elementary and graduated from East High School.

She spent her time performing wherever she could, whether that be in the auditorium, church, the former Libertyland or Dollywood.

“Everything really started for me within my community in Memphis.”

She thanks the Bluff City for her career that’s led to her being nominated for a Grammy and Tony award.

She’s also traveled the country to inspire others and share her story of beating cancer.

And now she has a guest role on the CBS show “Blue Bloods.”

“It was really, really fantastic and I’m so grateful to have that opportunity to sort of learn more about how television works.”

She says the hair and makeup team left a lasting impression.

“I had never met a group of people who were so loving and so joyous and so happy at 6 o’clock in the morning.”

LeKae can’t comment too much on her role before the episode airs but says she’s now completely invested in the show.

She wants to encourage other Memphians to also follow their dreams, starting by soaking in what the city offers.

“It’s really about never giving up and if God has given you something that you feel like he has truly given to you and it’s a gift, I would say always pursue it.”

You can see that episode of Blue Bloods Friday, October 27th, at 9 p.m. on WREG Channel 3.