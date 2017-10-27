× Man, woman critically injured in downtown attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were critically injured after being assaulted in downtown Memphis overnight.

According to police, a man and a woman were at North Main and Exchange when four men attacked. Both individuals were rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim’s belongings, including the keys to an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Arkansas tags, were missing, and police said they are actively searching for the vehicle.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a UofM shirt, but no other information was given about the attackers.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.