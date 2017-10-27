× Local agencies to take part in Drug Take Back Day Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several local agencies have partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to get unwanted prescription drugs off the streets.

According to a release, the DEA and its partnering agencies collected 450 tons of prescription drugs last April as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Since the program started, they’ve collected more than 4,050 tons.

“DEA is to be commended for its efforts to provide citizens across the country the opportunity to dispose of unused prescription painkillers,” said D. Michael Dunavan, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. “With the opioid epidemic at an all-time high, we must take advantage of every opportunity to rid our communities of drugs that destroy

the lives of our fellow citizens.”

The next Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and residents can turn in their unwanted or unneeded drugs with no questions asked.

The DEA will not be able to take certain medications such as aerosol inhalers, liquids, needles or sharps.

Residents can stop by the following locations to participate:

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office: Walgreen’s at 950 East Commerce Street

Olive Branch Police Department: 10470 Highway 178

Germantown Police Department: Kroger at 7735 Farmington Boulevard

Germantown Police Department: Target at Village Shops at 9235 Poplar Avenue

West Memphis Police Department: 626 East Broadway

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office: 350 Afco Road

Bartlett Police Department: Kroger at 7615 Highway 70

Collierville Police Department: 156 North Rowlett

Marion Police Department: 3477 Highway 77

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department: Walmart at 950 Mackie Drive

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office: 5126 Old Mhoon Landing Road

Millington Police Department: Boatwright Pharmacy at 7899 C Street

Millington Police Department: Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 7994 US Highway 51 North

Millington Police Department:3477 Highway 77

Batesville Police Department: Piggly Wiggles at 122 Highway 51 North

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Walmart at 105 Chickasaw Ridge Drive

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office: 1801 South College Street, Suite 106

Oxford Police Department: Fred’s Pharmacy at 201 Lakeview Drive

Cross County Sheriff’s Office: 704 East Canal Street

Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office: 1500 Justice Drive

If you do not see a collection site near you, click here to search the DEA’s website.