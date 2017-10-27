Furry Friend Izzy looking for fur-ever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Furry Friend of the Week is an adoptable dog from the Hernando Animal Shelter.

Izzy is spayed, fully vaccinated and ready for adoption.

She's even developing her manners in a weekly obedience class where she's working on the basic commands like sit, stay and lay down. She already walks well on a leash, gets well with other dogs and is simply eager to please.

Staff members at the shelter said Izzy is probably between two and three years old and would do better in a home where she has a lot of room to play.

But even if you can't adopt Izzy, you can still help the Hernando Animal Shelter. They're hosting a Superhero Trick or Treat for Charity event to benefit their efforts to build a new facility.

The event is Saturday, October 28th from noon until 3 p.m. at the Gale Center on Elm Street in Hernando.

There will be a costume contest, face painting, arts and crafts for children 10 and under, and families will get the chance to meet some of their favorite superheroes. Spider man, Batman and Wonder Woman will all be on hand for pictures.

The event is free, but for a small donation adults can take part in a cake walk, silent auction and raffle.

