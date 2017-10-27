LIVE: Family, friends say goodbye to Bernal Smith II

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gather to say goodbye to Bernal Smith II, the publisher of the Tri-State Defender newspaper in Memphis.

The 45-year-old died Sunday at his home in Memphis.

A graduate of Rhodes College and Union University, Smith took over as the newspaper’s publisher in 2010. He held board positions with the Greater Memphis Chamber and 100 Black Men of Memphis.

The Tri-State Defender has been covering the news and issues that are important to African-Americans in the Mid-South since 1951.