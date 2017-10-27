× Driver sought after hit-and-run involving Desoto County school bus

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Law enforcement are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run with a Desoto County school bus.

The incident happened early Friday morning at Hacks Cross Road and Wildwood Drive, just south of Stateline Road.

According to the district, Bus 33 had 21 students on it at the time , but thankfully, no one was hurt. They were later loaded onto another bus and taken to school.

WREG was told the bus did sustain some damage.

If you can help, call Olive Branch police at (662) 895-4111.