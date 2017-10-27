× 70-year-old arrested for sexual indecency

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Henry Smith, 70, was arrested by Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office for sexual indecency.

Investigators say they discovered Smith inside his truck pleasuring himself while wearing only high heels, a bra, and stockings.

According to the report, Smith also had additional sex-related toys and items in his pickup.

He is currently being held at the Lonoke County Detention Center pending bond.

Sheriff John Staley advised this type of activity “would not be tolerated.”

Authorities warn, anyone who wants to commit lewd acts around any public place, will find themselves in the county jail.