Two separate crashes sends victims to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to two critical crashes early Thursday morning.

The first accident happened around 7:15 a.m between Weaver and Horn Lake Roads.

The adult male was reportedly critical as an ambulance rushed him to the Regional Medical Center.

The juvenile appears to be okay.

WREG was told neighbors have begged the city to install safety measures in the area, but so far they have not taken action.

Bad crash on Levi east of Weaver. One juvenile taken to Lebonheur. At least 2 taken to Regional One. pic.twitter.com/L58rUwIq4p — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 26, 2017

Levi Rd blocked in both directions east of Weaver near Soapstone Dr due to really bad crash! pic.twitter.com/DUiqKD2pfs — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 26, 2017

The second crash happened approximately 45 minutes later at Wellington and McLemore.

This time two juveniles were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Intersection blocked @ McLemore & Wellington due to injury crash. 📸: Jonathan Knox. pic.twitter.com/tMHjUanLAR — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 26, 2017