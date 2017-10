Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular Memphis festival is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The River Arts Fest has been drawing artists and musicians from all over the country to the Mid-South for 10 years now.

It's a fantastic way to show off our city and showcase our home grown talent like John Mohead.

