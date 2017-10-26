Puppy saved from overdose after finding drugs on Massachusetts street

ANDOVER, Mass. — A puppy in Massachusetts had to be given a dose of Narcan after she accidentally ingested opioids she found on the street last Friday.

The drugs caused Zoey, a 3-month-old Labrador, to overdose and nearly cost her life.

While on a walk, she found a cigarette box and — as puppies do — began to chew it. But the box, it turned out, was hiding drugs.

Within seconds, her owner said, she fell over on her side. He rushed her to an animal hospital, unresponsive.

Doctors there immediately knew what to do, giving her a lifesaving dose of Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids.

Zoey was back home in 12 hours.

The veterinarian’s office said they had seen three similar cases this year.