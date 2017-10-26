× Police: Security guard, employee involved in shootout at medical clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have reportedly been shot at a clinic in the Medical District.

According to preliminary information from Memphis Police, a security guard and an employee at Campbell Clinic on South Pauline got into an altercation Thursday afternoon.

Both were armed, and they started shooting at each other.

The employee and a bystander were shot — both are believed to be in non-critical condition