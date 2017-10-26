× Police: Man accused of murdering girlfriend in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of murdering his 33-year-old girlfriend.

Authorities said they responded to the 600 block of East Shelby Drive after someone reported a shooting on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they discovered Carla Moore lying on the living room floor. She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The woman’s boyfriend, Anthony Harris, told investigators he discovered the victim had been shot when he returned home. He noted the back door had been kicked in, possibly to gain entry into the home.

Police said evidence suggests Harris made the story up.

During questioning, Harris reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Moore during a physical altercation. He even showed them where he hid the gun.

He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.