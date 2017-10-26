Mildred Muhammad: A powerful voice against domestic abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — She was thrust into the national spotlight when her husband made headlines as "The D.C. Sniper."

John Allen Muhammad and an accomplice killed 10 people in a series of attacks in our nation's capital back in October 2002, but before that he was terrorizing someone else.

Now his wife, Mildred Muhammad, is not only a survivor, but a powerful voice against domestic abuse.

She will be speaking at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center's Student-Alumni Center on October 28.

Seating is limited and preregistration is required.

