Memphis Police investigate robbery in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Uniformed patrol officers responded to the scene of an aggravated robbery at Valero gas station on 800 East E H Crump St. Tuesday night.

Upon arrival an employee reported seeing a male walk into the gas station and pull out a gun. The suspect then demanded money and threatened to harm anyone that didn’t follow his orders.

The suspected robber fled on foot after taking the money from the gas station. Surveillance video captured the robbery on camera.

This is an ongoing investigation and no one has been arrested at this point.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.