× Memphis Police investigate shooting in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Cordova Wednesday night.

Officers responded to shots fired at victim Natarcha Whiteside Pearson’s home located at 2736 Davies Plantation. Pearson reported to police that she was sleeping when she woke up to a loud noise that appeared to be gunshots hitting her home.

The victim then approached her window where she saw a vehicle speed off from her home but was unable to see the make or model of the car.

Upon arrival officers noticed three bullets had struck Pearson’s home. The rounds were in the victim’s bedroom door, front door and garage door.

The shooter also managed to strike all four vehicles that were parked in Pearson’s driveway. Five of Pearson’s family members were home at the time of the shooting, but no one sustained any injuries.

Officers located 15 shell casings in front of the home and are currently looking for the suspect.