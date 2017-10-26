× Grizzlies recover from blowing big lead to beat Dallas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies went from looking like world beaters to wondering what in the world was going on Thursday in a close win over Dallas, 96-91.

The Grizzlies led Dallas by 22 points early in the second quarter, but eventually saw that lead evaporate with the Mavericks taking a two-point lead in the final minutes at 86-84.

Mike Conley, who scored 22 points, rescued the Grizzlies by scoring nine of their last 12 points. Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 25 points.

Tyreke Evans added 19 for the Grizzlies who got a measure of revenge against the same Dallas team that handed the Grizz their first loss of the season on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies held Dallas to just 34 percent shooting for the game on Thursday. Memphis is now 4-1 and hosts Houston Saturday night at FedExForum.