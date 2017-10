Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies coach David Fizdale previews Thursday night's game with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Grizzlies suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday in Dallas as they fell to the Mavs, 103-94.

Fizdale thinks the Grizzlies will benefit from an immediate rematch with Dallas because the loss is fresh on his players' minds.

Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers, who struggled in Wednesday's loss, is questionable with an ankle injury.

The Grizzlies will get Chandler Parsons back in the lineup after he was rested on Wednesday.