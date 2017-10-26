× Former owner, administrator of hospice accused of fraud

HELENA, Ark. — The former owner and an administrator of a hospice care provider in east Arkansas have been accused of billing the state Medicaid program nearly $290,000 for services to patients who weren’t terminally ill.

Investigation records say workers with Bridge of Faith Hospice and Palliative Care in Helena billed the Arkansas Medicaid program for two patients that didn’t have a terminal illness. One of the patients had been listed by the hospice as receiving services for six years.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 61-year-old Charline Brandon of Cleveland, Mississippi and 63-year-old Pearlie Bailey of Hollandale, Mississippi now face charges including fraud.

Brandon and Bailey pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Pulaski County District Court and were released on bail.