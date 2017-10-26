× Foo Fighters to release limited number of tickets for May show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A limited number of tickets will be released for the Foo Fighter’s upcoming concert at the FedEx Forum.

The reserved and general admission floor tickets for the May 3, 2018 performance will be released Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at just $29.50 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or at the FedEx Forum box office.

The news comes just days after the rock band announced they had to postpone their Memphis and Nashville shows due to a family emergency.

All tickets previously purchased for the postponed Memphis show will be honored at the concert in May.