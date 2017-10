Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They're creepy and crawly, and you can catch them at the Botanic Garden's "Flick or Treat" event this Saturday.

Trick or Treat through My Big Backyard starting at 5 p.m. and then stick around for a fun-filled double feature showing of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "Hocus Pocus."

To get us ready for the event Taylor Herndon with the Botanic Garden stopped by to race cockroaches!

For more on the event, click here.