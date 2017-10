× Fire crews responding to Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire crews responded to a fire at a Whitehaven apartment complex at 5:30 Thursday.

The fire was at the Bent Tree Apartments at Providence and Fairfall near the airport.

While the fire was large and affected multiple units, there were no injuries because the apartments were vacant, Lt. Wayne Cooke with Memphis Fire Department said.

The cause is under investigation.

Smoke billowing out of the roof of a unit at the Bent Tree Apartments near the airport @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/e0aSbBS2mL — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) October 26, 2017

These women were at the complex when the fire broke out at the Bent Tree Apartments @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/T6aFQTcWJ4 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) October 26, 2017